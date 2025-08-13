Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Keshav Cements hits the roof as Q1 PAT soars 74% YoY

Shri Keshav Cements hits the roof as Q1 PAT soars 74% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra (SKCIL) surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 181.50 after the company reported a sharp improvement in earnings for the June quarter, driven by robust cement demand and steady solar power contributions.

Net profit jumped 73.6% year-on-year to Rs 3.09 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1.78 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 32.53% to Rs 41.40 crore from Rs 31.24 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA came in at Rs 10.41 crore, up 29% year-on-year, with a margin of 25.57%, aided by improved capacity utilisation, a better product mix and supportive market conditions in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

 

Chairman Venkatesh Katwa said the companys renewable energy operations remain a cornerstone of its low-cost advantage, contributing significantly to overall efficiency. With the new kiln plant operational since March 2025, SKCIL is poised to scale cement production and tap new market opportunities in the coming quarters.

SKCIL, formerly Katwa Udyog, operates in cement manufacturing and solar power generation in Karnataka. It produces 43-grade and 53-grade Ordinary Portland Cement under regional brands such as Jyoti Power, Jyoti Gold and Keshav Cement, and has been producing cement entirely with solar energy since April 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 33% QoQ to Rs 1,967 cr

NMDC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 33% QoQ to Rs 1,967 cr

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NMDC Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NMDC Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ACME Solar's arm bags Rs 3,184-cr financing for 280 MW renewable energy project

ACME Solar's arm bags Rs 3,184-cr financing for 280 MW renewable energy project

Market trade in positive terrain; auto shares rally for 3rd day

Market trade in positive terrain; auto shares rally for 3rd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon