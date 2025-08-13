Shri Keshav Cements hits the roof as Q1 PAT soars 74% YoY

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra (SKCIL) surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 181.50 after the company reported a sharp improvement in earnings for the June quarter, driven by robust cement demand and steady solar power contributions.Net profit jumped 73.6% year-on-year to Rs 3.09 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1.78 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 32.53% to Rs 41.40 crore from Rs 31.24 crore a year earlier.
EBITDA came in at Rs 10.41 crore, up 29% year-on-year, with a margin of 25.57%, aided by improved capacity utilisation, a better product mix and supportive market conditions in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.
Chairman Venkatesh Katwa said the companys renewable energy operations remain a cornerstone of its low-cost advantage, contributing significantly to overall efficiency. With the new kiln plant operational since March 2025, SKCIL is poised to scale cement production and tap new market opportunities in the coming quarters.
SKCIL, formerly Katwa Udyog, operates in cement manufacturing and solar power generation in Karnataka. It produces 43-grade and 53-grade Ordinary Portland Cement under regional brands such as Jyoti Power, Jyoti Gold and Keshav Cement, and has been producing cement entirely with solar energy since April 2018.
