NMDC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 33% QoQ to Rs 1,967 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

NMDC advanced 1.18% to Rs 71.74 after the company reported a 32.65% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,967.46 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,483.18 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 3.79% QoQ to Rs 6,738.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 0.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1967.46 crore on a 24.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,738.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 1.34% YoY to Rs 2,642.77 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 38.6% YoY to Rs 4,396.14 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 4.14 crore (up 2.73% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 411.72 crore (up 5.9% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from pellets, other minerals, products & services stood at Rs 573.76 crore, marking a 698.44% YoY increase. Revenue from iron ore reached Rs 6,199.15 crore, up 15.4% YoY during the same period.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

