Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with small gains in early trade, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, movements in money market and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level.

PSU Bank, media and auto shares declined while IT and oil & gas shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 216.09 points or 0.27% to 81,334.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 90.40 points or 0.37% to 25,810.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.31%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,232 shares rose and 1,719 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 1,263.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,041.44 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 June 2025, provisional data showed.

Also Read

IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty nears 24,800; IT stocks rise, PSBs fall

Criminal in handcuffs

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers arrested after manhunt

trading

HBL Engineering shares jump 5% on multiple contract wins; details here

Donald Trump, US President

Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC rose 0.59%. The companys board has scheduled a meeting on 17 June 2025 to raise Rs 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis. The company plans to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement at a coupon of 6.89% p.a.

Arkade Developers added 2.04% after the company has acquired a 6.28 acre freehold land parcel for a total consideration of Rs 172.48 crore including stamp duty, marking its foray into the Thane real estate market. The projected gross development value (GDV) is Rs 2,000 crore having a RERA saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq. ft., the project launch is slated for early 2026.

NATCO Pharma declined 0.85%. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at the API manufacturing plant located in Mekaguda, Hyderabad, India, which was conducted from 09 to 13 of June 2025.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.11% to 6.307 from the previous close of 6.290.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2000 compared with its close of 86.1125 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.12% to Rs 100,400.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.14% to 98.32.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 4.428.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement advanced 59 cents or 0.79% to $74.82 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices edged higher on Monday, even as investors kept one eye on rising tensions between Israel and Iran and the other on a fresh batch of Chinese economic data.

Oil prices surged after Israel and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend, stoking fears of a broader conflict in the region. Gold followed suit, climbing higher as investors rushed to the comfort of safe-haven assets.

Back in Asia, the spotlight was on China. The country released a mix of economic indicators that painted a somewhat uneven picture. Retail sales in May shot up 6.4% from a year earlier, signaling a boost in consumer spending. But industrial output slowed to 5.8% year-on-year, down from 6.1% in April.

Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment rose 3.7% in the January-May period, slightly weaker than the 4% growth seen in the first four months. There was a silver lining, though: the urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.0% in May, the lowest since November 2023.

Over on Wall Street, all three major US indexes sank on Friday, spooked by the Middle East flare-up and surging energy prices. The Dow tumbled 1.79%, the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and the Nasdaq slid 1.30%.

Focus was now squarely on a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Fed is set to kick off a two-day meeting from Tuesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, around 4.5%, at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Shares may jump at opening bell

Shares may jump at opening bell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon