Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs jump to 7-month high

Pound speculative net longs jump to 7-month high

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Large currency speculative net long positions in the Pound futures market jumped, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 51634 contracts in the data reported through June 10, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 16419 net long contracts.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

