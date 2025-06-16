Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen extends slide ahead of BOJ decision

Yen extends slide ahead of BOJ decision

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
The Japanese yen slipped past 144.1 per dollar on Monday, marking its second day of losses as the dollar gained strength on safe-haven demand. Heightened geopolitical unrest fueled this move, with Israel and Iran ramping up attacks on each others critical energy assets over the weekend, pushing oil prices even higher. The surge in oil added to global market nerves and reinforced demand for the greenback. Traders now await the Bank of Japans policy decision this week, with rates expected to stay steady. Rising oil costs may test Japans inflation outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

