Euro speculative net longs climb to 9-month high

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 93025 contracts in the data reported through June 10, 2025, its highest level in three weeks. This was a weekly addition of 10261 net long contracts.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

