Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with significant losses; pharma shares drop

Indices trade with significant losses; pharma shares drop

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Key Indian stock indices traded with major losses in mid-afternoon trade as investors remained cautious amid continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) and weak global cues. Geopolitical tensions escalated after Pakistan and Afghanistan declared open conflict, while US-Iran talks concluded without a resolution, adding to market uncertainty. The Nifty dropped below the 25,300 level.

Pharma shares declined after advancing in the past five consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 577.35 points or 0.72% to 81,671.26. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 196.40 points or 0.78% to 25,298.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.62% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.57%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,714 shares rose and 2,403 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.56% to 13.40.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki commissions 7 automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex trade sharply lower, SMIDs also declined

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 590 pts, Nifty below 25,300; SMIDs slip; Tejas Networks zoom 14%

India, nepal

Indo-Nepal border to remain closed from March 2 ahead of Nepal elections

Pakistan and New Zealand's semifinal qualification scenarios

Why Pakistan's semifinal hopes hinge on England vs New Zealand result today

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark to launch generic sodium phosphates injection in US in April 2026

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.84% to 23,105.70. The index rallied 3.89% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

Piramal Pharma (down 3.03%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.31%), Alkem Laboratories (down 1.5%), Gland Pharma (down 1.43%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.41%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.31%), Mankind Pharma (down 1.17%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.07%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.86%) and Cipla (down 0.82%) declined.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.37%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.21%) and Wockhardt (up 0.54%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.07% to 6.695 compared with the previous session close of 6.690.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.9525 compared with its close of 90.9150 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement gained 0.40% to Rs 160,354.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 97.63.

The United States 10-year bond yield slipped 0.52% to 3.996.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement gained 56 cents or 0.79% to $71.40 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mamata Machinery rose 0.44%. The company announced that it has secured its first Rest of the World (ROW) order for its Packaging Machinery Segment from a customer in South Africa.

Lupin shed 0.30%. The company said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Goa facility, with a satisfactory voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mastek's UK arm bags 5-year $67 mln deal with UK Home office

Mastek's UK arm bags 5-year $67 mln deal with UK Home office

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Huhtamaki India appoints Anil Kaul as CFO

Huhtamaki India appoints Anil Kaul as CFO

Sunetra Pawar unanimously elected NCP national president

Sunetra Pawar unanimously elected NCP national president

Mamata Machinery rises after securing First ROW order from South Africa

Mamata Machinery rises after securing First ROW order from South Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict