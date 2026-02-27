Mastek's UK arm bags 5-year $67 mln deal with UK Home office

Mastek announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mastek (UK) has secured a five-year engineering, integration, and product development contract from the UK's Home Office, with an overall budget of approximately euro 49 million ($67 million).

Under the agreement, the company will deliver managed specialist engineering and cloud platform services across policing, forensics, justice, migration, and borders policy.

Mastek will help Home Office in supporting, maintaining, and enhancing their flagship Biometrics Services Gateway (BSG) and National DNA Database (NDNAD) systems. These systems and services will enable passports, visa, study and asylum routes, DNA search and match caseworking, and its enforcement operations to name a few.

The service aims to enable the Home Office Biometrics Programme in delivering its responsibility to provide biometrics-related services to users in the Home Office and Policing, as well as more widely in the UK Government and with international partners. Mastek expects significant growth in this contract, as the department plans to deliver various vital and complex upgrades to the BSG and NDNAD systems over the coming few years.

Abhishek Singhh, president UKI & Europe, Mastek, said, "This milestone deepens our partnership with the Home Office and reflects sustained confidence in Masteks deep domain knowledge in biometrics integration systems, DNA search and match technologies and advanced engineering capabilities. We look forward to operating secure, compliant, and resilient services for the Home Office 24x7 at a national scale, enabling collaboration across departments, with Europe and internationally. We thank the Home Office for creating an excellent environment for supplier collaboration and delivery with our teams, who anchor Masteks role as a trusted partner to the UK Public Sector.

Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the Government/public sector, healthcare, life science, retail, and financial services sectors. The companys service offerings include application development, Oracle suite and cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing and agile consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.19% to Rs 108.35 crore despite 3.69% decline in net sales to Rs 905.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

The counter advanced 0.28% to Rs 1,593 on the BSE.

