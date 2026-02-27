Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vishal Mega Mart Ltd counter

Feb 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd clocked volume of 7625.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 104.22 lakh shares

Redington Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2026.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd clocked volume of 7625.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 73.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 104.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.81% to Rs.118.85. Volumes stood at 402.26 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 677.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 68.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.13% to Rs.284.00. Volumes stood at 13.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd clocked volume of 53.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.90% to Rs.549.50. Volumes stood at 3.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 39.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.59% to Rs.922.15. Volumes stood at 12.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd recorded volume of 973.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.69% to Rs.425.55. Volumes stood at 738.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Huhtamaki India appoints Anil Kaul as CFO

Sunetra Pawar unanimously elected NCP national president

Mamata Machinery rises after securing First ROW order from South Africa

Patanjali Foods Ltd down for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd down for fifth straight session

Feb 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

