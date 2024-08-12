Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 49.76 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 34.97% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 49.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.49.7654.9833.0821.5219.7014.8119.2114.2614.0110.38