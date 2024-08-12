Business Standard
Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 49.76 crore
Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 34.97% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 49.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales49.7654.98 -9 OPM %33.0821.52 -PBDT19.7014.81 33 PBT19.2114.26 35 NP14.0110.38 35
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

