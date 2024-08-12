Hercules Hoists consolidated net profit rises 23.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 38.14 croreNet profit of Hercules Hoists rose 23.49% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.1441.05 -7 OPM %14.7611.06 -PBDT9.327.58 23 PBT8.136.53 25 NP5.944.81 23
