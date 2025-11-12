Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 1062.14 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 51.44% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 1062.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1035.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1062.141035.85 3 OPM %9.7615.11 -PBDT91.26134.98 -32 PBT52.06109.63 -53 NP39.0380.38 -51
