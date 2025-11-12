Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 144.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 102.40 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 144.80% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 102.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales102.4086.89 18 OPM %11.205.73 -PBDT11.474.83 137 PBT11.314.62 145 NP8.473.46 145
