Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 1131.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 35.42% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1199.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1131.001199.00 -6 OPM %31.8324.85 -PBDT337.00270.00 25 PBT263.00196.00 34 NP195.00144.00 35
