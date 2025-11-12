Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 1131.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 35.42% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1199.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1131.001199.00 -6 OPM %31.8324.85 -PBDT337.00270.00 25 PBT263.00196.00 34 NP195.00144.00 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

