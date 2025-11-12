Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 65.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 130.22 croreNet profit of Fermenta Biotech rose 65.91% to Rs 18.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 130.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.2295.03 37 OPM %20.4619.76 -PBDT29.4917.97 64 PBT24.0811.82 104 NP18.8811.38 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content