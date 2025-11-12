Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 73.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 33.40 croreNet profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 73.86% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.4031.20 7 OPM %2.255.19 -PBDT0.451.32 -66 PBT0.291.19 -76 NP0.230.88 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content