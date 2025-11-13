Indo Farm Equipment consolidated net profit rises 38.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.68% to Rs 103.89 croreNet profit of Indo Farm Equipment rose 38.33% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 103.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales103.8986.09 21 OPM %12.2915.02 -PBDT10.217.35 39 PBT7.174.86 48 NP4.983.60 38
