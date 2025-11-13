Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 26.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 436.55 croreNet profit of Aye Finance declined 26.31% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 436.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 356.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales436.55356.80 22 OPM %38.9750.29 -PBDT47.9367.90 -29 PBT41.6962.64 -33 NP34.5346.86 -26
