Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 105.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 9.44 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance rose 105.01% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.448.43 12 OPM %81.2588.97 -PBDT8.654.21 105 PBT8.514.07 109 NP7.363.59 105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content