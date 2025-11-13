B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 28.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 35.75 croreNet profit of B A G Films & Media declined 28.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.7534.47 4 OPM %9.4510.44 -PBDT1.371.81 -24 PBT0.460.56 -18 NP0.360.50 -28
