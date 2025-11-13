Shringar House of Mangalsutra standalone net profit rises 42.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.09% to Rs 528.80 croreNet profit of Shringar House of Mangalsutra rose 42.46% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 528.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 416.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales528.80416.07 27 OPM %6.165.86 -PBDT30.8422.55 37 PBT30.0821.91 37 NP22.8516.04 42
