Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 1165.63 crore

Net profit of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 99.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 1165.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 940.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1165.63940.10 24 OPM %5.43-6.01 -PBDT26.16-88.89 LP PBT13.59-99.01 LP NP13.59-99.01 LP

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

