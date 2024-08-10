Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit rises 60.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.42% to Rs 9.44 crore

Net profit of Indo Thai Securities rose 60.97% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.42% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.446.9264.3061.716.074.325.944.214.993.10