HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.35% to Rs 104.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.7059.376.292.314.56-0.872.85-2.671.45-1.51