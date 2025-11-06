Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 182.93% to Rs 2562.51 crore

Net profit of ABans Enterprises declined 5.62% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 182.93% to Rs 2562.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 905.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2562.51905.72 183 OPM %0.142.17 -PBDT4.1517.02 -76 PBT3.4116.52 -79 NP4.875.16 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

