ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 182.93% to Rs 2562.51 croreNet profit of ABans Enterprises declined 5.62% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 182.93% to Rs 2562.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 905.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2562.51905.72 183 OPM %0.142.17 -PBDT4.1517.02 -76 PBT3.4116.52 -79 NP4.875.16 -6
