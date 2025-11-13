Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 248.34 croreNet profit of Indogulf Cropsciences rose 24.12% to Rs 20.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 248.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 232.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales248.34232.85 7 OPM %12.8911.78 -PBDT29.3725.30 16 PBT26.7522.66 18 NP20.6916.67 24
