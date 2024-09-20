Business Standard
IDFC First Bank re-appoints V. Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO

IDFC First Bank re-appoints V. Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for the re-appointment of V. Vaidyanathan as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank.
The re-appointment will be effective from 19 December 2024 and it will extend for a period of three years, concluding on 18 December 2027.
IDFC Bank is a universal bank, offering financial solutions through its nationwide branches, Internet and mobile. The bank provides customized financial solutions to corporate, individuals, small and micro enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, financial institutions and the government.
The private bank's standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 680.65 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 765.16 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Total income jumped 25.7% to Rs 10,407.75 crore in Q1 FY24 as against to Rs 8,281.54 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 73.78 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

