Indraprastha Gas Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 162.24, up 4.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.16% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.97% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 162.24, up 4.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Indraprastha Gas Ltd has slipped around 0.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indraprastha Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.