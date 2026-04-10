Bosch Ltd up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 37410, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% jump in NIFTY and a 29.26% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37410, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 17.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25901.9, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55138 shares today, compared to the daily average of 49621 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37555, up 1.94% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 41.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% jump in NIFTY and a 29.26% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.