Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 46.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 347.86 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 46.79% to Rs 44.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 347.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 306.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales347.86306.51 13 OPM %19.3015.42 -PBDT70.6350.04 41 PBT59.5940.23 48 NP44.7730.50 47
