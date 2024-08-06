EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit declines 50.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 64.48 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels declined 50.62% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales64.4866.86 -4 OPM %7.4315.70 -PBDT9.1713.73 -33 PBT4.829.69 -50 NP3.587.25 -51
