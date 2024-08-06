EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit declines 50.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 64.48 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels declined 50.62% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.64.4866.867.4315.709.1713.734.829.693.587.25