Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 323.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 430.09 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 323.08% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 430.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.430.09392.1010.808.7438.0324.5510.611.053.300.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News