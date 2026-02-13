Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 323.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 430.09 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 323.08% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 430.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 392.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales430.09392.10 10 OPM %10.808.74 -PBDT38.0324.55 55 PBT10.611.05 910 NP3.300.78 323
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 3720.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST