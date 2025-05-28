Indus Finance standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.37% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Indus Finance declined 81.82% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.37% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.06% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.021.77 -42 5.483.30 66 OPM %56.8660.45 -61.3147.88 - PBDT0.320.85 -62 1.871.40 34 PBT0.310.84 -63 1.841.37 34 NP0.040.22 -82 1.040.75 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content