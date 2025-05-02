Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 13183.13 croreNet loss of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 339.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 935.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 13183.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13486.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.65% to Rs 2812.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5938.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 49764.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50026.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13183.1313486.96 -2 49764.9750026.76 -1 OPM %17.1618.12 -19.0620.39 - PBDT1991.862158.42 -8 8340.559063.02 -8 PBT1301.261163.52 12 5573.006241.27 -11 NP-339.40935.37 PL 2812.135938.42 -53
