Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 3.07 croreNet profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 16.30% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.39% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.073.96 -22 14.7917.27 -14 OPM %59.9358.59 -66.6041.81 - PBDT2.882.66 8 12.668.69 46 PBT2.852.61 9 12.528.63 45 NP2.141.84 16 9.616.39 50
