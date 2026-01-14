Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 946, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% jump in NIFTY and a 22.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 946, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25754.85. The Sensex is at 83636.15, up 0.01%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 11.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59578.8, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 943.4, up 3.51% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% jump in NIFTY and a 22.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

