Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inox India consolidated net profit declines 7.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 296.41 crore
Net profit of Inox India declined 7.79% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 296.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 308.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales296.41308.49 -4 OPM %23.6823.19 -PBDT73.5379.37 -7 PBT67.9375.73 -10 NP52.6457.09 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India's equity MF inflows ease off record high levels in July, shows data

Kolte-Patil Developers hits 52-week low on weak Q1 show; stock slips 4%

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Godrej Prop stock soars 3% on land parcel win; Rs 5k cr revenue potential

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon