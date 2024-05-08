Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 154.41 points or 0.45% at 34155.97 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Sonata Software Ltd (down 13.84%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 4.95%),Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (down 2.76%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.25%),eMudhra Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 1.12%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.09%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 0.94%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 0.9%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 9%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.86%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.6 or 0.02% at 73524.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.25 points or 0.05% at 22313.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.84 points or 0.71% at 46248.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 108.84 points or 0.78% at 14038.35.

On BSE,2218 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

