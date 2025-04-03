Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1279.97 points or 3.59% at 34362.19 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 9.41%), Coforge Ltd (down 7.25%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 7.07%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 5.76%),Mphasis Ltd (down 4.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (down 3.9%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.69%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.58%), Infosys Ltd (down 3.57%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.4%).

On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.54%), Black Box Ltd (up 5%), and Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.91%) turned up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 235.9 or 0.5% at 47372.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 0.07 points or 0% at 14468.65.

Also Read

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Portfolio rejig? What Trump's tariff order means for your investments

Dabur

Dabur tumbles over 7% on lacklustre Q4 update; Stock trades at 4-year low

chemicals

Navin Fluorine, SRF, GFL, UPL tumble upto 6.5%: Top reasons behind the fall

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Medicamen Biotech shares skyrocketed 12% in trade on April 3

trade tariff, US tariff, Trump Tariff

Trump tariffs redraws export map: Where do Indian exporters win and lose?

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.7 points or 0.29% at 23264.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 280.82 points or 0.37% at 76336.62.

On BSE,2654 shares were trading in green, 1215 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex falls 300 pts after US slaps 26% tariff on India; Nifty below 23,300

Sensex falls 300 pts after US slaps 26% tariff on India; Nifty below 23,300

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 15,480 crore in Q4 FY25

Mahindra Finance records disbursements of Rs 15,480 crore in Q4 FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.58%

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.58%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon