Here's why Medicamen Biotech shares skyrocketed 12% in trade on April 3

Here's why Medicamen Biotech shares skyrocketed 12% in trade on April 3

Medicamen Biotech stock rose following the announcement of a strategic partnership with XGX Pharma, a European company.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Medicamen Biotech share price: Pharmaceutical company Mediacamen Biotech shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, April 3, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 12.36 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 545.20 per share. 
 
Medicamen Biotech stock rose following the announcement of a strategic partnership with XGX Pharma, a European company. 
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Medicamen is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for CDMO with XGX pharma, a European company where Medicamen will develop 6 products and will do manufacturing of these products for European Company. XGX will hold MA (Market authorisation).”
 
 
Under this agreement, Medicamen will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of six products for XGX Pharma. 
 
XGX Pharma will hold the Market Authorisation (MA),Medicamen Biotech said.  

About Medicamen Biotech

 
Established in 1993, Medicamen Biotech is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a R&D Centre approved by Department of Scientific & Industrial Research(DSIR), at Bhiwadi, (Rajasthan, India) for carrying out Chemical, Analytical and Formulation R&D.
 
It also has a state-of-the-art API manufacturing facility under its parent company, Shivalik Rasayan Limited, at Dahej (Gujarat, India) conforming to requirements of highly regulated markets having separate blocks for oncology and other generics.
 
The company also boasts three manufacturing facilities for Finished Dosage Forms (FDF) including First Formulation (FDF) facility established in 1993 for General Formulations at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan, India). This plant has been audited by an EU member country and is soon expected to be an EU-approved facility. 
Second Formulation(FDF) facility established in 2007 for General Formulations at Haridwar Unit-I (Uttarakhand, India)
 
Third FDF facility established in 2021 for Oncology Injectables (Lyo & RTU) and Oral Solid Dosage Forms at Haridwar Unit-II (Uttarakhand, India). This plant is approvable by leading global regulatory agencies such as USFDA, EDQM, PMDA, TGA etc.
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Medicamen Biotech stood at Rs 674.32 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the ‘B’ Group category.
 
The 52-week high of Mediacamen Biotech share is Rs 630, while its 52-week low is Rs 377.
 
At 2:17 PM, Medicamen Biotech shares were trading 8.80 per cent higher at Rs 527.90. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.41 per cent lower at 76,306.83 levels.

