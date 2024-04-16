Infosys drives hybrid cloud-powered innovation for Australia-based Team Global Express

Infosys leveraged the established blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt to build on its strategic collaboration with Team Global Express and drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation. The team set up a greenfield technology environment and migrated Global Express' applications and services to a world leading sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud.

More than 300 applications were migrated to the new environment with zero business impact to its 4,000 plus users including applications and network integration of over 100 sites. The technology separation was completed on time without any operational impact for either of the organisations.

The program also involved modernising the overall technology landscape by embedding a cloud-first approach into its core business strategy to reduce the technical debt inherited from the parent organisation. As part of the migration, 70% of its applications were moved to the cloud, to gain from the technical benefits provided by the public cloud and create a secure and agile foundation for future digital transformation. The exercise helped reduce the overall risk by uplifting the base infrastructure and the security posture. It significantly improved the employee experience by reducing disruptions and improving operational productivity.

As the lead systems integrator, Infosys managed the program end-to-end, enabling Team Global Express' transport and logistics business to deliver exceptional customer service. Infosys' solution is a 'Separate First and Transform Later' strategy to align on-time separation without any impact ensuring operational stabilisation (operational journey transition from build to operate).

Infosys, with Team Global Express, won the 2024 ISG Paragon Award ANZ in gold category for this successful transformation program.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Infosys announced the successful completion of the technology landscape separation program of the Australian express logistics business, Team Global Express.