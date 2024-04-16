Manappuram Finance rises after board to mull fund raising upto $500 million

Manappuram Finance gained 1.11% to Rs 191.50 after the company's board will meet on Friday, 19 April 2024 to consider raising funds which includes external commercial borrowings in the form of US dollar bonds.

Manappuram Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), which provides a wide range of fund based and fee based services including gold loans, money exchange facilities, etc. The company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC (NBFC-ND). The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 46.1% to Rs 572.87 crore on 34.1% increase in total income to Rs 2,326.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The company will raise $500 million, in one or more tranches, by way of external commercial borrowings in the form of US Dollar bonds and/ or any other form as per the applicable guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India