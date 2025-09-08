Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1434.6, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.
Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1434.6, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24853.1. The Sensex is at 81055.01, up 0.43%.Infosys Ltd has gained around 0.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.85, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.47 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1440.8, down 0.47% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 24.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 23.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content