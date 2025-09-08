Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.
Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24853.1. The Sensex is at 81055.01, up 0.43%.Mphasis Ltd has gained around 4.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.85, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2801.2, down 0.14% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 37.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
