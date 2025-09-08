Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2790.6, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24853.1. The Sensex is at 81055.01, up 0.43%.Mphasis Ltd has gained around 4.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.85, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2801.2, down 0.14% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 6.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% slide in NIFTY and a 17.83% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mkt advance

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mkt advance

Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon