Infosys Ltd Falls 1.44%

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Infosys Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 3.06% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd lost 1.44% today to trade at Rs 1503.6. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.71% to quote at 35221.71. The index is up 3.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Affle 3i Ltd decreased 1.14% and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 1.02% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.92 % over last one year compared to the 1.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has added 3.88% over last one month compared to 3.06% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24233 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2006.8 on 13 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1307.1 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

