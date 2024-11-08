Business Standard
Infosys Ltd Spikes 1.16%

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Infosys Ltd has lost 6.67% over last one month compared to 2.52% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.66% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd rose 1.16% today to trade at Rs 1823.55. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.49% to quote at 41952.51. The index is down 2.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 0.87% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd added 0.84% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.91 % over last one year compared to the 22.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 6.67% over last one month compared to 2.52% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10128 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1990.9 on 15 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1359.1 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

