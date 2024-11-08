Business Standard
RVNL drops as Q2 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 287 crore

Nov 08 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 4.51% to Rs 456 after the company reported 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 394.42 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations decreased 1.20% YoY to Rs 4,854.95 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 389.31 crore in Q2 FY25, down 18.82% as against Rs 479.61 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

The companys total expenses declined marginally to Rs 4,731.52 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 4,754.94 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit dropped 30.73% to Rs 510.82 on 14.84% decrease in revenue to Rs 8,928.75 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

Nov 08 2024

