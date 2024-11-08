Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit declines 3.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 1354.40 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company declined 3.21% to Rs 575.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 594.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 1354.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1229.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1354.401229.02 10 OPM %48.2652.35 -PBDT815.26798.67 2 PBT609.75611.93 0 NP575.57594.66 -3
