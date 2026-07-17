Infosys Ltd Surges 2.91%

Infosys Ltd has lost 3.94% over last one month compared to 0.13% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.28% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd gained 2.91% today to trade at Rs 1112.5. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.93% to quote at 28100.15. The index is down 0.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd increased 2.24% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 2.14% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 23.2 % over last one year compared to the 5.94% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 3.94% over last one month compared to 0.13% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27836 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1727.85 on 03 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 984 on 01 Jul 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News