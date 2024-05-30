Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Innovassynth Investments consolidated net profit rises 120.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Innovassynth Investments rose 120.62% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment standalone net profit rises 21400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Apex Capital Market reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 139.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon